When the Shanghai COVID-19 resurgence started

The city's unprecedented COVID-19 lockdown is close to an end.

March 1

Shanghai reported the first locally transmitted COVID-19 case of the resurgence. The 56-year-old female retiree in Putuo District went to Tongji Hospital after getting fever. She was diagnosed as a COVID-19 case with mild symptoms.



March 10

The cases kept spreading with daily reported number hovering below 100. Shanghai Museum and other cultural venues and tourist spots suspended operations.



March 11

Authorities said the coronavirus started spreading from Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui where inbound travelers were quarantined.



March 15

Companies were encouraged to stagger working hours and allow employees to work from home to reduce mobility.



March 16

Shanghai initiated "grid screening" to conduct PCR testing at "key areas" block by block. Residents are asked to stay at home and follow the orders from community workers during the two-day testing.



March 26

The makeshift hospital at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center opened to mainly house positive cases with mild symptoms and asymptomatic infections.



March 28

Shanghai imposes phased lockdown in Pudong and Puxi respectively. The phase-I lockdown in Pudong was scheduled to be lifted on April 1, while the Puxi lockdown was planned to end on April 5.



April 1

A citywide lockdown started, with the "standstill management" imposed on Pudong that began on March 28 and was supposed to end on April 1 continuing.



April 2

Shanghai's whole subway network was suspended except for Metro Lines 6 and 16 in Pudong.



April 4

Shanghai launched its first-ever citywide PCR testing. More than 20,000 medics from across China rushed to assist the screening. On the same day, Shanghai reported 268 confirmed cases and 13,086 asymptomatic infections, the first time number of infections was over 10,000.



April 5

Shanghai prolonged its lockdown. Apart from medical or other emergency requirements, residents were asked to continue staying at home.



April 6

Shanghai announced that parents can apply to accompany their children during central quarantine after signing an agreement, regardless of whether they've tested positive for the virus or not.



April 7

Total infections reported on the day surged over 20,000, the highest daily record in China.



April 9

Shanghai's largest makeshift hospital at the National Exhibition and Convention Center started operating with 50,000 beds for COVID-19 infections.



Shanghai initiated the three-area designation management – locked-down, controlled and precautionary.

April 17

Transport authority announced taxi service was available for citizens with medical requirements.



April 18

Shanghai reported three COVID-19 casualties for the first time. They all died from underlying health conditions.



April 19

Shanghai issued "electronic passes" to nearly 20,000 delivery personnel who returned to work that includes the PCR test report and health code.



April 20

Suburban Jinshan and Chongming districts achieved the basically zero community transmission goal as the number of infections began trending downward.



April 22

City announced 70 percent of Shanghai's key companies had restarted production as the pandemic gradually eases, marking the beginning of work consumption.



April 27

Some residents in Jinshan, Chongming and Songjiang were allowed out in restricted areas where zero community transmission had been achieved.



May 1

Six Shanghai districts have basically achieved zero community transmission of COVID-19. They were suburban Fengxian, Jinshan, Chongming, Qingpu and Songjiang along with downtown Putuo.



May 7

Shanghai announced to postpone the college and high school entrance exam by a month.



May 10

Shanghai's whole Metro network was suspended for the first time in the nearly three-decade history of the city's subway system.



May 11

Eight Shanghai districts have basically achieved zero community transmission of COVID-19 under the city's effective prevention and control efforts.



May 13

Shanghai said it aims to open up after achieving zero COVID-19 community transmissions by mid-May.



May 14

Five of the 10 city-level makeshift hospitals were shut thanks to the sharp decrease in the number of COVID-19 patient admittances.



May 16

Offline operations of malls, markets, eateries, hair salons and other businesses gradually resumed.



Fifteen city districts, except Chongming, have reached zero-COVID in community level. Life and business will get back to normal between June 1 and mid-to-late June.

May 17

All 16 Shanghai districts have reached zero-COVID in community level.



May 19

Shanghai announced to gradually restart public transport across districts. Metro lines 3, 6, 10, 16, and 273 bus routes resumes on May 22.



May 26

The third- and second-grade students of local senior high schools will return to campus from June 6 to prepare for the college entrance exam, known as gaokao, which has been postponed for a month to early July.



May 28

The city government has released a package of measures to stabilize economic performance, in an effort to get the economy back on its normal track.



May 30

Shanghai government announced inner-city public transportation, including buses and Metro service, will be fully restored from June 1. All residents in areas other than medium- and high-risk, locked-down and controlled areas will be able to leave their compounds freely and use their private cars from 12am on Wednesday.