There was excitement in the air in part of the city's Huangpu District on Monday as workers began carefully removing barriers put up to restrict movement during Shanghai's two-month lockdown.

Children came out to skate on the street for the first time in weeks, while some street-front business owners began preparing to get back in business.

Shanghai will officially exit from lockdown at midnight tonight.