News / Metro

Thousands of local students take part in meteorology competition

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-05-31       0
Forty-four-thousand students from around 300 primary and secondary schools across Shanghai participated in the city's first On-Campus Meteorological Science Competition.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:05 UTC+8, 2022-05-31       0
Thousands of local students take part in meteorology competition
Ti Gong

A meteorology symbol sketch

Thousands of local students take part in meteorology competition
Ti Gong

Weather-related data chronicled in a meteorology diary.

Children in Shanghai have shown great interest in meteorology, and thousands of students took part in the city's first On-Campus Meteorological Science Competition, the local meteorological bureau announced on Monday.

Forty-four-thousand students from around 300 primary and secondary schools across the city participated in the competition, which included weather symbol sketches, weather forecasts and weather diaries.

Two-hundred-ninety-six students took home individual awards, 23 schools won outstanding organization awards and 28 teachers were named outstanding instructors.

"The competition was a good opportunity for students to showcase their talents," said Zhang Weimin, one of the assessment experts and an official at the Chinese Meteorological Society. "While learning about meteorology, the young contestants applied what they've learned in school while raising their self-confidence and broadening their horizons."

The competition served to push the nation's "double reduction" policy, designed to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring while promoting students' all-round development, according to the local meteorological bureau.

With the help of local meteorology authorities, 31 local schools have built on-campus weather stations.

Thousands of local students take part in meteorology competition
Ti Gong

A participant in the meteorology news show talks about precipitation-forming processes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     