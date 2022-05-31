Thousands of local students take part in meteorology competition

Forty-four-thousand students from around 300 primary and secondary schools across Shanghai participated in the city's first On-Campus Meteorological Science Competition.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Children in Shanghai have shown great interest in meteorology, and thousands of students took part in the city's first On-Campus Meteorological Science Competition, the local meteorological bureau announced on Monday.

Forty-four-thousand students from around 300 primary and secondary schools across the city participated in the competition, which included weather symbol sketches, weather forecasts and weather diaries.

Two-hundred-ninety-six students took home individual awards, 23 schools won outstanding organization awards and 28 teachers were named outstanding instructors.

"The competition was a good opportunity for students to showcase their talents," said Zhang Weimin, one of the assessment experts and an official at the Chinese Meteorological Society. "While learning about meteorology, the young contestants applied what they've learned in school while raising their self-confidence and broadening their horizons."

The competition served to push the nation's "double reduction" policy, designed to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring while promoting students' all-round development, according to the local meteorological bureau.

With the help of local meteorology authorities, 31 local schools have built on-campus weather stations.

