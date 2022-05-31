Local rail service slowly chugs back to life

Service will resume at Shanghai South Railway Station on Wednesday, according to the China Railway Shanghai Group.

Three high-speed trains to cities in Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Shandong provinces as well as trains to suburban Shanghai's Jinshan District will be back. Additional trains will resume service on June 10.



The railway group will gradually restore service in other local stations, including Hongqiao Railway Station.

Beginning on Wednesday, the presale ticket period will be extended from 5 days to 15.



Travelers must show PCR test reports from the prior 48 hours, 24-hour antigen self-test results and green health codes before entering the station.

Passengers with PCR test results from the prior 24 hours are not required to provide an antigen self-test.

Because local public transportation will fully resume on Wednesday, people are advised to arrive at the station no more than one hour before departure to avoid crowds.