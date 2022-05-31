News / Metro

Shanghai continues to control smoking, especially among the teens

People have been cutting down on smoking, and the city's government will keep pushing that.
People in Shanghai have cut smoking for 11 straight years, but e-cigarettes are taking off among teenagers and second-hand smoking is still a problem, local health officials said on Tuesday, World No Tobacco Day.

About 19.4 percent of local people aged 15 and older are smokers, meeting the nation's target of dropping smoking rate below 20 percent before 2030. However, vaping among teens rose 1.7 percent last year, compared with 1.2 percent in 2019.

Second-hand smoking still poses a big problem. Second-hand exposure for secondary and high school students at home and public places declined to 62.4 percent from 2019's 75.6 percent.

Shanghai is the first city in China to impose strict ant-smoking laws, banning smoking in all indoor public spaces and some outdoor areas.

Shanghai's smoking rate ranking is the lowest in China.

Shanghai will further strengthen tobacco control, including banning e-cigarettes in public and enhancing public education on the harm of smoking, said the Shanghai Health Promotion Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
