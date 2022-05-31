Online reservation required for some car, e-bike services from Wednesday

From Wednesday, certain car and e-bike services offered by Shanghai traffic police will be available only to people who make reservations on the Internet.

Elderly, physically challenged people and those who don't use smartphones are exempt from the new rule, police told Shanghai Daily on Tuesday.

The new rule, covering all registered automobiles and e-bikes to be registered, aims to enable people to get services more quickly and reduce crowds at service sites, police said.

For car owners, the 22 types of services that will require online reservation cover some of the most common needs, including getting new copies of vehicle licenses, car plates and car registration certificates, changing the color or the vehicle identification number of the car, and changing ownership.

Also, owners of newly purchased cars without permanent plates will need to make online reservations in applying for temporary plates.

The reservation should be made through the official service app of Shanghai traffic police "Shanghai Jiaojing," (上海交警)which is available only in Chinese.

People who need to get a plate for their newly purchased e-bike also need to make a reservation online on the app.

Those who have made a reservation but can't meet it can cancel the appointment one workday ahead.

If there are cases such as not following the appointment time, making an appointment in the name of someone else, or not showing up in person after making an appointment for three times, the user will be restricted from making a reservation in the next 12 months.

People who visit the police service sites should possess a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result within the past 72 hours, show their health code and travel code, scan the venue code there and have their temperatures taken, police suggested.



Foreigner registration

Those without Chinese ID cards, including foreigners, need to register themselves on the official service app of the National traffic police – "Jiaoguan 12123" (交管12123) first before registering on the "Shanghai Jiaojing" app to make the reservations.

The registration on the "Jiaoguan 12123" app, which is also only available in Chinese, requires a facial recognition, police said.