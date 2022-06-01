Yuyuan Garden Malls fully reopen from Wednesday

Shanghai's landmark Yuyuan Garden Malls has fully reopened from Wednesday with normal opening hour between 10am and 10pm.

Online reservations and a negative PCR test report from within the previous 72 hours are required to enter.

Visitors must wear a mask within the malls and scan the venue code when entering the stores which have all reopened.

The more than 50 outlets of time-honored brands of Yuyuan Inc that have reopened include Shanghai-based gold and jewelry brands Laomiao and First Asia as well as the Lu Bo Lang, Nanxiang Steamed Buns and Chunfeng Songyuelou restaurants and the Tonghanchun Tang TCM Pharmacy.

The reputed Yuyuan eateries only provide takeaway services currently for COVID-19 prevention and control.

All employees of the restaurants will receive a PCR test and two antigen self-tests every day. Each takeaway meal will mark the name and temperature of the staff to make it traceable.

These old brands will launch a promotion campaign for the Dragon Boat Festival on Friday to revive the economy. Most stores at the malls will offer discounts between June 3 and 19.

Lu Bo Lang, which is famous for serving its delicate dim sum to foreign dignitaries such as Queen Elizabeth II and former US president Bill Clinton, has unveiled its new dim sum packs including the traditional pork pastry and osmanthus cake.

The traditional eateries like Nanxiang, Chunfeng Songyuelou, Songhelou and Dexing are promoting the semi-finished dishes for local families.