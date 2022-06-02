News / Metro

Services for work permits to resume from June 8

﻿ Li Qian
  01:25 UTC+8, 2022-06-03       0
Online reservations are needed for submitting work permits applications for foreigners at the Shanghai Science and Technology Administrative Service Center in Xuhui District.
The window services for the application of work permits for foreigners will resume on June 8 at the Shanghai Science and Technology Administrative Service Center at 1525 Zhongshan Road W. in Xuhui District.

Online reservation through the Government Online-Offline Shanghai portal, Suishenban app, or Alipay/WeChat mini program is required in advance. Applicants without appointments will not be received at the center.

People who enter the center must wear masks, have their temperature checked, scan their "venue code," have a green suishenma code, and have a negative nucleic acid test taken within 72 hours. They should also keep a 2-meter social distance.

The center now operates from 9am to 11:30am, 2pm to 4:30pm, Monday to Friday.

For more inquires, please dial the city's service hotline 12345, or foreigners' work permit consulting hotlines: 8008205114 ext. 9, 4008205114 ext. 9. An English service is available.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Special Reports
