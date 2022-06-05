News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 confirmed cases, 16 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 16 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and three asymptomatic infections on Saturday.
The city reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 16 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and three asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

6 confirmed cases

The first five patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The sixth patient used to be asymptomatic infections.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The patient is a Taiwan resident visiting relatives in Taiwan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 2.

The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 15 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The first case is a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo who arrived at the local airport on May 27 via France.

The second case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 1.

The third case is a Chinese working in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 3 via Finland.

The new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 62 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 158 confirmed patients and 836 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 4, of all the 58,024 local confirmed cases, 56,744 have been discharged upon recovery and 692 are still hospitalized, including 36 severe cases and 19 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,624 imported cases, 4,609 have been discharged upon recovery and 15 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
