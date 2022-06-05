News / Metro

Spike in consumer complaints over holiday

  19:11 UTC+8, 2022-06-05
Shanghai's market authorities received more than 12,000 complaints during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
Shanghai's market authorities received more than 12,000 complaints during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, with clothing, food, cosmetics and telecommunications products topping the list.

Among the 12,496 complaints, 82 percent were related to online consumption, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The resumption of manufacturing and business operations has led to a surge of complaints concerning online shopping and online services, officials said.

In total, 1,405 complaints were made about food products with quite a number involving redemption of zongzi (steamed glutinous rice dumplings with various fillings which is a traditional food of the Dragon Boat Festival) coupons and slow delivery.

Another 1,721 and 751 complaints concerned clothing and shoes, and cosmetics respectively, with quality flaws, slow delivery, unmatched promotion contents, and poor after-sales services drawing the ire of consumers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
