COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 confirmed cases, 7 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, seven local asymptomatic infections, three imported cases and six imported asymptomatic infections on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

3 confirmed cases

All the three patients were detected in the screening of high-risk group.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the seven infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported cases

The first case, a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States, and the second case, an American, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 4 on the same flight.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 5.

The new patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 42 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on May 30 via Singapore.



The second case is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the local airport on May 31.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 2.

The fourth case is a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo who arrived at the local airport on June 3 via France.

The fifth case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 4.

The sixth case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 4.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 61 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 59 confirmed patients and 558 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 5, of all the 58,031 local confirmed cases, 56,976 have been discharged upon recovery and 467 are still hospitalized, including 27 severe cases and 17 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,627 imported cases, 4,610 have been discharged upon recovery and 17 are still hospitalized.