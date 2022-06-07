News / Metro

Shanghai moves to attract world's best university graduates

Graduates of the world's top 50 universities can get hukou if they work full time in Shanghai under a plan to help firms attract the top talent they need to recover.
Graduates from top ranking universities around the world can settle in Shanghai with hukou, or household registration, immediately if they work full time in the city, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The move is one of the measures the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau released to promote the resumption of production in the city in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence.

According to the bureau, graduates from universities among the top 50 in world university rankings by Times Higher Education, U.S. News & World Report, Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings and Shanghai Ranking's Academic Ranking of World Universities can get hukou directly.

Those from universities ranked 51-100 can apply for hukou after they have paid social security premiums for six months.

If the premiums are not paid on time due to the pandemic, their applications won't be affected if the payments are made up before the year-end.

The bureau said it will open green channels to handle their applications to help key enterprises employ needed talent and graduates from top universities.

Because of the pandemic, enterprises are allowed to submit online application materials first and paper versions later.

Meanwhile, the city for the first time is encouraging vocational schools to provide vocational skills appraisal services to their students and gradually expand the services to the broader society.

Vocational school graduates this year can return to their alma mater to take part in the appraisal and those who get qualification certificates can enjoy government subsidies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
