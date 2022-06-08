News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 confirmed cases, 11 local asymptomatic infections

Four local positive infections were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.
The city reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 11 local asymptomatic infections and eight imported cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

4 confirmed cases

The first two patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest two were detected in the screening of high-risk group.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first nine infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest two were detected in the screening of high-risk group.

Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 30.

The second case is a Chinese living in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region who arrived at the local airport on May 31.

The third case is a Chinese working in Namibia who arrived at the local airport on May 31 via Germany.

The fourth case is an American who arrived at the local airport on June 4.

The fifth and sixth cases are Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 5 on the same flight.

The seventh case, a Chinese studying in Canada, and the eighth case, a Briton, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on June 6.

All the new patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 103 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 71 confirmed patients and 513 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 6, of all the 58,035 local confirmed cases, 57,044 have been discharged upon recovery and 403 are still hospitalized, including 19 severe cases and 15 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,635 imported cases, 4,613 have been discharged upon recovery and 22 are still hospitalized.

