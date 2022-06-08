Temporary dog license extension in Shanghai ends on June 30

Due to the lockdown, dog licenses that expired between March 1 and April 30 were extended until the end of June, and no further extension has been announced.

The temporary extension of expired dog licenses in Shanghai will end on June 30.

Dog license applications can be submitted online through the Suishenban app, its WeChat and Alipay versions as well as the city's e-government portal (https://zwdt.sh.gov.cn/govPortals/index.do). Applicants can upload digital versions of necessary materials, which will be reviewed by the police. The app and website are only available in Chinese.

Applicants' pets must be immunized at officially designated sites with immunization certificates as proof.

Local dogs more than 3 months old must have licenses that are renewed every 12 months.

Submit your application via the Suishenban app's WeChat version by scanning the QR code below. To apply on the e-government portal, scan this QR code with your Suishenban app.