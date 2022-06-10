Cloud 'ceremony' held for university graduates

Staged in an online game and featuring virtual campus scenes, graduates isolated by pandemic limits could visit buildings and interact with teachers.

Senior students of Shanghai Lida University attended their graduation ceremony in an online game on Friday because pandemic restrictions prevented their return to campus.

An initiative of students from the university's Campus News Center, the online "ceremony" included virtual campus scenes of around 184,000 square meters in the Minecraft game.

Ti Gong

It took them 29 days to create the scenes based on remote sensing data and aerial images from Google Maps. The result allowed graduates to pay cloud visits to various buildings on the digital campus and interact with teachers and schoolmates.

Outstanding works done by the graduates were also displayed at the virtual campus. Students could also join to build dream houses in some areas.

Ti Gong

Dong Jinglin, a mentor at the news center, said the online ceremony aimed to create beautiful memories for all graduates who still can't return to campus.

Yu Juntao, a graduate from the School of Information, said he was deeply impressed by the virtual campus and the special graduation ceremony.

"We can't go to school during the pandemic," said Yu. "The online ceremony has compensated for our regrets and given us unforgettable memories."