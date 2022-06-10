Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopens after lockdown

Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard reopened, while Disneytown and its two resort hotels remain closed until further notice.

Visitors defied rain to visit Shanghai Disney Resort with the Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard reopening on Friday.



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The venues are only open for a limited number of hours and have limited capacity.

The Wishing Star Park is open from 9am to 5pm, the World of Disney Store from 9am to 7pm, and the Blue Sky Boulevard from 8am to 7pm.



Disneytown and its two resort hotels will remain closed until further notice.



Visitors must wear a mask and scan the venue code to enter the partially opened resort.



