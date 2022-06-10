Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopens after lockdown

Visitors defied rain to visit Shanghai Disney Resort with the Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard reopening on Friday.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Ms Wu (right) and her husband went to the resort to celebrate their 3-year-old granddaughter's birthday.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Visitors pose in front of a giant Donald Duck at the Wishing Star Lake.
The venues are only open for a limited number of hours and have limited capacity.
The Wishing Star Park is open from 9am to 5pm, the World of Disney Store from 9am to 7pm, and the Blue Sky Boulevard from 8am to 7pm.
Disneytown and its two resort hotels will remain closed until further notice.
Visitors must wear a mask and scan the venue code to enter the partially opened resort.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A visitor takes a selfie with the Disney castle in the background.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
The World of Disney Store, which has been closed since March 21, reopens today.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
People queue up in front of the World of Disney Store. A visitor said that it took him more than an hour to enter the store.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
