News / Metro

Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopens after lockdown

﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei
  19:21 UTC+8, 2022-06-10       0
Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard reopened, while Disneytown and its two resort hotels remain closed until further notice.
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei
  19:21 UTC+8, 2022-06-10       0

Visitors defied rain to visit Shanghai Disney Resort with the Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard reopening on Friday.

Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopens after lockdown
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ms Wu (right) and her husband went to the resort to celebrate their 3-year-old granddaughter's birthday.

Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopens after lockdown
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors pose in front of a giant Donald Duck at the Wishing Star Lake.

The venues are only open for a limited number of hours and have limited capacity.

The Wishing Star Park is open from 9am to 5pm, the World of Disney Store from 9am to 7pm, and the Blue Sky Boulevard from 8am to 7pm.

Disneytown and its two resort hotels will remain closed until further notice.

Visitors must wear a mask and scan the venue code to enter the partially opened resort.

Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopens after lockdown
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor takes a selfie with the Disney castle in the background.

Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopens after lockdown
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The World of Disney Store, which has been closed since March 21, reopens today.

Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopens after lockdown
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People queue up in front of the World of Disney Store. A visitor said that it took him more than an hour to enter the store.

Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopens after lockdown
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopens after lockdown
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopens after lockdown
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Disneytown and its two resort hotels remain closed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     