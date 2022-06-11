Officials punished for infections via beauty salon

Four Shanghai officials were punished on Saturday after three staff at a beauty salon tested positive, resulting in about 500 customers becoming close contacts.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Four Shanghai officials were punished on Saturday after three staff at a beauty salon tested positive, resulting in about 500 customers becoming close contacts and put tens of thousands under screening.

The Red Rose Beauty Parlor at 1352 Huaihai Road M. in Xuhui District failed to conduct daily nucleic acid tests among its employees as is mandatory. It also failed to ask every customer to scan the venue code or register their information.

The district's market watchdog failed to implement effective monitoring of the hair salon, according to the investigation of the Xuhui government.

Three staff at the downtown hair salon tested positive on Thursday who had served some 500 customers since it reopened on June 1.

A total of 481 customers have been traced. They've all been put under quarantine. More than 90,000 people related to the beauty salon undertook PCR screening overnight, with subsequent epidemiological investigation and screening, according to the district government.

The hair salon belongs to the state-owned Shanghai Newroad Commercial Group of Xuhui District and its full subsidiary, a catering service management company. It has 16 employees.

The hair salon was ordered to suspend its business and rectify.

Li Yan, chairman of the Newroad group, received an intra-Party warning, while Han Xiaohui, general manager of the catering company, was dismissed along with a serious intra-Party warning.

Mao Jie, deputy director of the Xuhui Market Supervision and Administrative Bureau, received an intra-Party warning, while Shen Qiang, head of the Hunan Subdistrict branch of the bureau, was given a demerit record.