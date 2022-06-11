News / Metro

Officials punished for infections via beauty salon

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:20 UTC+8, 2022-06-11       0
Four Shanghai officials were punished on Saturday after three staff at a beauty salon tested positive, resulting in about 500 customers becoming close contacts.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:20 UTC+8, 2022-06-11       0
Officials punished for infections via beauty salon
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Red Rose Beauty Parlor at 1352 Huaihai Road M.

Four Shanghai officials were punished on Saturday after three staff at a beauty salon tested positive, resulting in about 500 customers becoming close contacts and put tens of thousands under screening.

The Red Rose Beauty Parlor at 1352 Huaihai Road M. in Xuhui District failed to conduct daily nucleic acid tests among its employees as is mandatory. It also failed to ask every customer to scan the venue code or register their information.

The district's market watchdog failed to implement effective monitoring of the hair salon, according to the investigation of the Xuhui government.

Three staff at the downtown hair salon tested positive on Thursday who had served some 500 customers since it reopened on June 1.

A total of 481 customers have been traced. They've all been put under quarantine. More than 90,000 people related to the beauty salon undertook PCR screening overnight, with subsequent epidemiological investigation and screening, according to the district government.

The hair salon belongs to the state-owned Shanghai Newroad Commercial Group of Xuhui District and its full subsidiary, a catering service management company. It has 16 employees.

The hair salon was ordered to suspend its business and rectify.

Li Yan, chairman of the Newroad group, received an intra-Party warning, while Han Xiaohui, general manager of the catering company, was dismissed along with a serious intra-Party warning.

Mao Jie, deputy director of the Xuhui Market Supervision and Administrative Bureau, received an intra-Party warning, while Shen Qiang, head of the Hunan Subdistrict branch of the bureau, was given a demerit record.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huaihai Road
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     