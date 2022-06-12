COVID-19 in Shanghai: 10 confirmed cases, 19 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 19 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and three imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday.

The city reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 19 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and three imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

10 confirmed cases

The first seven patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest three were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.



No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 18 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported case

The case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 10.

The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 29 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in Romania who arrived at the local airport on June 3 via France.



The second case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 4.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 9.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 41 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 27 confirmed patients and 185 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 11, of all the 58,062 local confirmed cases, 57,282 have been discharged upon recovery and 192 are still hospitalized, including nine severe cases and 10 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,642 imported cases, 4,619 have been discharged upon recovery and 23 are still hospitalized.