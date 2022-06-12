Court president sacked for serious disciplinary violations

The president of the Shanghai Songjiang District People's Court was sacked from the Party and removed from his post for serious disciplinary violations.

The president of the Shanghai Songjiang District People's Court was sacked from the Party and removed from his post for serious disciplinary violations, Shanghai's disciplinary watchdog announced yesterday.

Zhang Zheng used power to seek personal gains, seriously undermining judicial credibility, the Shanghai Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement.

Zhang failed to report important issues to the Party, and violated the eight-point rules on frugality by visiting private clubs and taking part in banquets. He illegally borrowed properties for a long time from those under his supervision. He intervened in judicial activities, sought profits for others using his authority and took a large number of bribes.

Zhang's illegal gains have been confiscated. He will be transferred to judicial organizations for further investigations and prosecution.