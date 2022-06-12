News / Metro

Court president sacked for serious disciplinary violations

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:51 UTC+8, 2022-06-12       0
The president of the Shanghai Songjiang District People's Court was sacked from the Party and removed from his post for serious disciplinary violations.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:51 UTC+8, 2022-06-12       0

The president of the Shanghai Songjiang District People's Court was sacked from the Party and removed from his post for serious disciplinary violations, Shanghai's disciplinary watchdog announced yesterday.

Zhang Zheng used power to seek personal gains, seriously undermining judicial credibility, the Shanghai Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement.

Zhang failed to report important issues to the Party, and violated the eight-point rules on frugality by visiting private clubs and taking part in banquets. He illegally borrowed properties for a long time from those under his supervision. He intervened in judicial activities, sought profits for others using his authority and took a large number of bribes.

Zhang's illegal gains have been confiscated. He will be transferred to judicial organizations for further investigations and prosecution.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     