Ocean Park re-opens with prevention measures in place

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area resumed normal operations from Sunday, with visitor numbers kept at 75 percent of daily maximum capacity.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Rain failed to dampen residents' enthusiasm for the park, with the joyful atmosphere of past days back.

The park has reopened six popular pavilions including a pavilion featuring penguins. Visitors queued before 9am, the opening time of the park, in good order.

"I have not made a cross-district trip for more than two months, and it is really healing when I see these polar bears and beluga whales," said a visitor Li Yi, with her son, who drove to the park from Hongkou District.

Strict pandemic prevention and control measures are in place, and visitors are required to have a negative nucleic acid test result within the previous 72 hours for entry.

Mandatory reservation is required as well.

They also need to have their temperature checked and have their health condition verified via a device called a "digital sentry."

They are reminded to wear masks during tours.

All restaurants inside the park remain closed.

The park conducts real-time monitoring of visitor flow, with an alarm mechanism in place when visitor numbers approach its maximum capacity.

The ocean park has announced that it is open for free for medical workers nationwide through the end of this year in gratitude for their dedication in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It started trial re-operation between June 4 and 11 with free admission offered to 5,000 visitors daily. The majority of visitors were families.

More outdoor A-level tourist attractions in Shanghai are now back to normal.

Playa Maya Water Park in Songjiang District has announced it will reopen on June 18.

More than 40 tourist attractions in Shanghai such as the Century Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, Fengjing Ancient Town, Sheshan National Forest Park, Yuehu Sculpture Park, Jinshanzui Fishing Village, Jinshan City Beach, Guangfulin Relics Park, Luxun Park and Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden) have reopened.