News / Metro

Ocean Park re-opens with prevention measures in place

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:21 UTC+8, 2022-06-12       0
Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area resumed normal operations from Sunday, with visitor numbers kept at 75 percent of daily maximum capacity.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:21 UTC+8, 2022-06-12       0
Ocean Park re-opens with prevention measures in place
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A fantastic underwater world.

Ocean Park re-opens with prevention measures in place
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor has her reservation and health information checked for entry into Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park on Sunday.

Ocean Park re-opens with prevention measures in place
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors tour the jellyfish pavilion at the park.

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area resumed normal operations from Sunday with visitor numbers kept at 75 percent of daily maximum capacity.

Rain failed to dampen residents' enthusiasm for the park, with the joyful atmosphere of past days back.

The park has reopened six popular pavilions including a pavilion featuring penguins. Visitors queued before 9am, the opening time of the park, in good order.

"I have not made a cross-district trip for more than two months, and it is really healing when I see these polar bears and beluga whales," said a visitor Li Yi, with her son, who drove to the park from Hongkou District.

Strict pandemic prevention and control measures are in place, and visitors are required to have a negative nucleic acid test result within the previous 72 hours for entry.

Mandatory reservation is required as well.

They also need to have their temperature checked and have their health condition verified via a device called a "digital sentry."

They are reminded to wear masks during tours.

Ocean Park re-opens with prevention measures in place
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Children with mascots at the park on Sunday.

Ocean Park re-opens with prevention measures in place
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A child gets up close with an orca.

Ocean Park re-opens with prevention measures in place
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A mysterious and fantastic underwater world.

All restaurants inside the park remain closed.

The park conducts real-time monitoring of visitor flow, with an alarm mechanism in place when visitor numbers approach its maximum capacity.

The ocean park has announced that it is open for free for medical workers nationwide through the end of this year in gratitude for their dedication in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It started trial re-operation between June 4 and 11 with free admission offered to 5,000 visitors daily. The majority of visitors were families.

More outdoor A-level tourist attractions in Shanghai are now back to normal.

Playa Maya Water Park in Songjiang District has announced it will reopen on June 18.

More than 40 tourist attractions in Shanghai such as the Century Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, Fengjing Ancient Town, Sheshan National Forest Park, Yuehu Sculpture Park, Jinshanzui Fishing Village, Jinshan City Beach, Guangfulin Relics Park, Luxun Park and Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden) have reopened.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Jinshan
Hongkou
Songjiang
Pudong
Jinshan City Beach
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     