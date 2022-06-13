Police investigate after university student's coffee tampered

A student was found to have put some unknown substance into another student's coffee at a local university library last Sunday, Shanghai police said on Monday.

The incident, which took place at Shanghai International Studies University's Songjiang Campus at 12pm last Sunday, was reported by a female student who was studying at the library and was not identified.

After returning to her seat, she sipped from the coffee cup she had left on her desk and found it tasted weird.

She dumped the rest of the coffee and filed a report with the university's security department.

After receiving a report about the incident, police in suburban Songjiang District immediately launched an investigation.

A 21-year-old male student surnamed Yin was determined to be the person who put something into the female student's coffee cup while she was away.

When approached by police, Yin owned up to putting half an effervescent tablet of taurine into the female student's coffee cup. He had purchased the tablets online.

The female student underwent a physical check-up at a hospital afterwards and was found to be healthy, police revealed, without giving any reasons for Yin's actions.

Police said that the physical evidence from the incident has been sent to forensic experts for an examination and that their investigation is still ongoing.