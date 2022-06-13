News / Metro

Police investigate after university student's coffee tampered

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:09 UTC+8, 2022-06-13       0
A student was found to have put some unknown substance into another student's coffee at a local university library last Sunday, Shanghai police said on Monday.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:09 UTC+8, 2022-06-13       0

A student was found to have put some unknown substance into another student's coffee at a local university library last Sunday, Shanghai police said on Monday.

The incident, which took place at Shanghai International Studies University's Songjiang Campus at 12pm last Sunday, was reported by a female student who was studying at the library and was not identified.

After returning to her seat, she sipped from the coffee cup she had left on her desk and found it tasted weird.

She dumped the rest of the coffee and filed a report with the university's security department.

After receiving a report about the incident, police in suburban Songjiang District immediately launched an investigation.

A 21-year-old male student surnamed Yin was determined to be the person who put something into the female student's coffee cup while she was away.

When approached by police, Yin owned up to putting half an effervescent tablet of taurine into the female student's coffee cup. He had purchased the tablets online.

The female student underwent a physical check-up at a hospital afterwards and was found to be healthy, police revealed, without giving any reasons for Yin's actions.

Police said that the physical evidence from the incident has been sent to forensic experts for an examination and that their investigation is still ongoing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     