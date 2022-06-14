Super spreader mall ordered to close up shop

Suning.com Mall has been ordered to suspend operations and is subject to further investigations after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported due to its lax anti-virus measures.

The mall failed to test employees and didn't ask customers to scan its venue code or carefully examine their health information. Moreover, some employees and customers were mask-less, the Yangpu District government announced yesterday.

Sixteen infections have been traced to the mall, which is listed as a medium-risk area for COVID-19.