Super spreader mall ordered to close up shop
Suning.com Mall in the Wujiaochang commercial hub has been ordered to suspend operations and is subject to further judicial investigations after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported due to its lax anti-virus measures.
The mall failed to test employees and didn't ask customers to scan its venue code or carefully examine their health information. Moreover, some employees and customers were mask-less, the Yangpu District government announced yesterday.
Sixteen infections have been traced to the mall, which is listed as a medium-risk area for COVID-19.