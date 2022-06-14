News / Metro

Scenic watertown reopens while water park postpones following suit

The Zhujiajiao Watertown scenic area in Qingpu District reopened on Tuesday, while Playa Maya Water Park in Songjiang District will delay its reopening date.
The Zhujiajiao Watertown scenic area in Qingpu District reopened on Tuesday with visitor numbers kept below 30 percent of its daily maximum capacity, while Playa Maya Water Park in Songjiang District will delay its reopening date due to COVID-19 prevention and control requirements.

Strict pandemic prevention and control measures are in place, and visitors are required to have a negative nucleic acid test result from the prior 72 hours to enter Zhujiajiao scenic area.

Reservations are necessary and visitors must have their temperatures checked and masks on while there.

Businesses inside the scenic area are gradually reopening, but dining in restaurants is still prohibited.

Playa Maya was scheduled to reopen on June 18 and will fully refund tickets that have already been purchased. Its reopening date has yet to be determined.

