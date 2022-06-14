Shanghai Fashion Week goes digital this week

Shanghai Fashion Week, which was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence, is going online and will be held from Friday to Sunday, according to organizers.

The committee believes the digital version, with "the Future of Builders" as its theme, will revive the city's fashion vitality and business while boosting market confidence.

A total of 36 brands will join the fashion event to livestream their latest collections on the Douyin (Tik Tok) platform for three days, six hours a day. Fashionistas and industry insiders can sit at home for a front-row view of the shows and explore the backstage stories through many other official social media channels, including WeChat, Weibo, Bilibili, YouTube and Instagram.

Shanghai's two-month COVID-19 lockdown, which was lifted on June 1, has made the offline fashion week impossible, which has led to a reduction in the number of participating brands and size of the trade fairs.



Last year, however, the in-person edition of the fashion week featured more than 100 designer brands, Asia's largest trade fair with almost 1,000 brands spread over 60,000-square-meter exhibition space, and various runway shows and events at the city's landmarks.

Despite the odds, the new digital approach truly links the catwalk and commerce in a one-stop, all-around, immersive fashion experience for both designers, buyers and sellers, organizers pointed out.



And the online version is expected to generate massive online crowds with broad exposure, they added.

The schedule features established fashion designer brands such as Feng Chen Wang, PRIVATE POLICY, LEAF XIA, YES BY YESIR and RICO LEE. The lineup by emerging designers labels include DONSEE10, Sultry Virgi and TRICKCOO. Also, sports brands Nike and Converse will collaborate with LABELHOOD.



In addition, YU PRIZE 2022 will announce its three award winners.