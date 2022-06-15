News / Metro

Student expelled for dosing classmate's coffee

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  11:45 UTC+8, 2022-06-15       0
The expelled student admitted he put half an effervescent taurine tablet he bought online into a female student's coffee cup while she was away from her seat.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  11:45 UTC+8, 2022-06-15       0

Shanghai International Studies University said it has expelled a student surnamed Yin who put a substance into another student's coffee in a school library.

The university said the decision was made on Tuesday.

Yin's probationary membership in the Communist Party of China was also revoked.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday in a library at the university's Songjiang Campus.

Yin, 21, admitted he put half an effervescent taurine tablet he bought online into a female student's coffee cup while she was away from her seat.

When the woman returned and sipped her coffee, she realized it tasted strange. She then dumped the coffee and reported it to the university's security department.

Upon receiving a report about the incident, police launched an investigation. Yin was later tracked down and confessed.

Afterwards, the female student underwent a physical checkup at a hospital and was found to be healthy.

Police said physical evidence from the incident is being examined by forensic experts and the investigation is ongoing.

University officials vowed to strengthen students' moral education and take swift action against any violators of its regulations to maintain a healthy and safe campus.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     