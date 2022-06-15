News / Metro

Get used to weekend PCR screening until July-end

All Shanghai districts will arrange massive community nucleic acid screenings every weekend through the end of July as the city looks to make things more convenient for residents.
Office workers take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test during lunch break in Shanghai on Wednesday.

All Shanghai districts will arrange massive community nucleic acid screenings every weekend through the end of July, the city's health commission announced on Wednesday.

Such weekend PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test has been mandatory for residents in districts that report any positive COVID-19 community case in the previous week.

During sample collection in these districts, temporary lockdown measures are in place, which are lifted immediately after the sample collection is completed, according to Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the commission.

"The new measure is being taken to address the needs of the city's COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control as well as for the convenience of residents," he told the city's coronavirus press briefing.

Local residents have been required to take at least one nucleic acid test every week through the end of July. Otherwise their health code will turn yellow, preventing them from taking public transport or entering any public areas.

No lockdown measures will be conducted during the weekend PCR screening in districts that report no infections in the previous seven days.

Shanghai has reported more than 40 community infections in 13 districts since the city lifted its two-month-long lockdown on June 1.

Customers are seen at a popular shopping mall on Nanjing Road E.

The city has stipulated the frequency of PCR tests for employees of some key industries to consolidate the city's COVID-19 prevention gains and help to further restore normal life and production, Zhao said.

Constructions workers at key and large projects must have a 48-hour negative PCR test report, a green health code and take a rapid antigen self-test on-site before entering the construction sites. They must be put under closed-loop management.

Daily PCR test is required for staff at supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, shopping centers, stores and e-commerce platforms, along with restaurants, hair salons and laundry shops.

Delivery staff must take an antigen self-test every morning before starting work and a PCR test every afternoon.

Employees at financial institutes, gas companies and industrial firms should undergo daily PCR tests in principle. Those who have direct contact with customers should take more frequent tests.

Meanwhile, the city reported two community COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, and designated two more areas as medium-risk spots. They bring the total number of such areas to 41.

Three medium-risk areas will be downgraded from Thursday.

The two confirmed COVID-19 cases with mild symptoms, aged 24 and 65 years old, were reported in Yangpu and Hongkou districts.

A delivery staff arranges piles of online shopping parcels on a local street.

Shanghai reported two community infections on Wednesday.

Source: SHINE
﻿
Follow Us

