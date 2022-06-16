Woman punished for taking PCR tests for man

A woman, who was a volunteer at a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test point, has been punished for taking three tests for a male acquaintance, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

The 47-year-old woman surnamed Sun said she offered to take the nucleic acid tests for the 43-year-old man surnamed Yang to thank him for his help during the city's COVID-19 lockdown.

Yang agreed and gave her his PCR code for the tests.

Sun took three tests between June 1 to 7 for Yang, police noted.

An anonymous police source told Shanghai Daily that the investigation was launched after Yang tested positive for COVID-19 in a recent test.

Both Sun and Yang have been given administrative punishments.