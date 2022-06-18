COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 confirmed case, 6 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported one locally transmitted COVID-19 case, six local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Friday.

The city reported one locally transmitted COVID-19 case, six local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

1 confirmed case

The patient tested positive during central quarantine.



No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first five infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was found in the screening of high-risk groups.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 10 via France.



The second case is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on June 13 via the United Arab Emirates.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 17 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first two cases, Chinese studying in the UK, and the third case, a Chinese working in Equatorial Guinea, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on June 10 via France.

The fourth and fifth cases are Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 16.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 43 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 9 confirmed patients and 108 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 17, of all the 58,101 local confirmed cases, 57,403 have been discharged upon recovery and 110 are still hospitalized, including three severe cases and five critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,660 imported cases, 4,628 have been discharged upon recovery and 32 are still hospitalized.