1 dead, 1 injured as fire hits Shanghai chemical plant

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  12:18 UTC+8, 2022-06-18       0
A fire broke out at a petrochemical enterprise in China's Shanghai early on Saturday, the company said on its Weibo account.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A fire breaks out at Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd in Jinshan District, Shanghai, early this morning.

A fire swept a chemical plant in Shanghai early on Saturday, the company said on its Weibo account.

The fire broke out about 4am at the ethylene glycol plant of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd.

A driver has died and a worker was slightly injured in the blast, the company said.

The fire was brought under control as of 9am.

The company is monitoring the nearby environment and so far no impact brought by the blast has been found.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

