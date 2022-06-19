News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 confirmed case, 6 local asymptomatic infections

The first confirmed patient tested positive during central quarantine while the rest two were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.
The city reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, six local asymptomatic infections, six imported cases and three imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

3 confirmed case

The first patient tested positive during central quarantine while the rest two were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 14 via Germany.

The second case, a Chinese working in Senegal, and the third case, a Chinese working in Burkina Faso, arrived at the local airport on June 14 via Ethiopia on the same flight.

The fourth case is a Chinese working in Ghana who arrived at the local airport on June 15 via the Netherlands.

The fifth case is a Chinese working in Montenegro who arrived at the local airport on June 4 via Austria.

The sixth case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 16.

All patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 18 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Taiwan resident visiting relatives in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on June 2.

The second case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 11.

The third case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Denmark who arrived at the local airport on June 15.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 27 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 20 confirmed patients and 47 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 18, of all the 58,104 local confirmed cases, 57,421 have been discharged upon recovery and 95 are still hospitalized, including three severe cases and four critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,666 imported cases, 4,630 have been discharged upon recovery and 36 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
