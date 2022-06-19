Suzhou eases quarantine rules for most travelers from Shanghai

Neighboring Suzhou city announced over the weekend that it has eased quarantine rules for most travelers from Shanghai.

The move follows Zhejiang Province.

Now, only people who have stayed in subdistricts or towns in Shanghai marked with medium and high-risk for COVID-19 in the last 14 days or from subdistricts or towns where community cases were reported within the same period before their arrival in Suzhou will be subject to seven-day central quarantine.



Afterwards, they will go through seven days of self health monitoring at home. During this period, they should not leave the county, district or city where they're located and should not leave home unless necessary.

Other people who travel from Shanghai will be able to move freely on their arrival in Suzhou, with four polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests within the seven days on their arrival.

However, during this period, they're not allowed to use public transportation, attend conferences or exhibitions, take tours, have group dinners or visit cinemas, discos, schools and other specific public venues.

All travelers from Shanghai to Suzhou need to fill in an online form by scanning either of the QR codes below and report their travel plans to the hotels, communities or companies in Suzhou they're going to stay at two days before their arrival. A negative PCR test record within 48 hours before the arrival is also required.

Meanwhile, Kunshan, a Jiangsu city that borders northwest Shanghai, will conditionally allow people who live or work in Kunshan to commute between the two adjacent cities, starting from 6am on Monday.

The commuters are required to register themselves on the "Lulutong" (鹿路通) app 24 hours before commuting and obtain a digital pass. For inquiry, one can call 12345 of Kunshan.

Also, they're required to have daily PCR tests and renew their pass with a negative test result from every 24 hours.