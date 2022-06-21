More rain and humid days ahead for Shanghai

This year's 10th solar term, xiazhi, or Summer Solstice, began on Tuesday, marking the longest day of the year. Days will now become shorter. Now also the hottest period of summer.

More showers and muggy days are expected ahead in Shanghai.

A high of 35 degrees Celsius is forecast for Thursday with showers and lightning in some areas. Temperatures will range between 26 and 35 degrees for the rest of the week.

Tuesday morning was cool, with a light breeze and heavy clouds, but the day turned muggy in the afternoon.

This year's 10th solar term, xiazhi, or Summer Solstice, fell on Tuesday, marking the longest day of the year. Days will now become shorter and nights longer. It is now also the hottest period of summer.

Seasonal vegetables and fruit, such as jiaobai (wild rice shoots), watermelon, waxberry and lychees, are abundant at this time of year.

With the arrival of summer, Shanghai also enters its peak season for mosquitoes, lasting until September.

Officials urge residents to clean up stagnant water and use screens on their windows.