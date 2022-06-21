News / Metro

More rain and humid days ahead for Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:25 UTC+8, 2022-06-21       0
This year's 10th solar term, xiazhi, or Summer Solstice, began on Tuesday, marking the longest day of the year. Days will now become shorter. Now also the hottest period of summer.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:25 UTC+8, 2022-06-21       0

More showers and muggy days are expected ahead in Shanghai.

A high of 35 degrees Celsius is forecast for Thursday with showers and lightning in some areas. Temperatures will range between 26 and 35 degrees for the rest of the week.

Tuesday morning was cool, with a light breeze and heavy clouds, but the day turned muggy in the afternoon.

This year's 10th solar term, xiazhi, or Summer Solstice, fell on Tuesday, marking the longest day of the year. Days will now become shorter and nights longer. It is now also the hottest period of summer.

Seasonal vegetables and fruit, such as jiaobai (wild rice shoots), watermelon, waxberry and lychees, are abundant at this time of year.

With the arrival of summer, Shanghai also enters its peak season for mosquitoes, lasting until September.

Officials urge residents to clean up stagnant water and use screens on their windows.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     