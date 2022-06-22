News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 confirmed cases, 4 local asymptomatic patients

  09:49 UTC+8, 2022-06-22       0
All the cases tested positive during central quarantine.
The city reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, four local asymptomatic infections and three imported asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

4 confirmed cases

All the patients tested positive during central quarantine.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on June 13 on the same flight.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 19.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 20 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 37 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 21, of all the 58,124 local confirmed cases, 57,444 have been discharged upon recovery and 92 are still hospitalized, including two severe cases and three critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,680 imported cases, 4,643 have been discharged upon recovery and 37 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
