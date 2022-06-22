Man held after assaulting policeman at Metro station

The man turned aggressive after being told he could not board a train because he had no valid PCR test result.

A man has been taken into custody after assaulting a police officer at a Metro station, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

The man had no valid PCR test result for taking the Metro, but he insisted in entering the station and assaulted the officer, according to the police.

The incident took place at 1:29pm last Saturday at the Jinke Road Station on Metro Line 2.

Since he didn't have a negative test result within the previous 72 hours and had not taken a test in the previous 24 hours, the 33-year-old man surnamed Zhou was told by the Metro staff there that he was not allowed to take the train.

When a police officer arrived at the scene and explained the rule to him, Zhou ignored him and waved his fist towards to the face of the officer, police said. Zhou was subdued on the scene.