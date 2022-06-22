News / Metro

Policy for entering outpatient department eased in Shanghai

  19:34 UTC+8, 2022-06-22
Hospitals and medical facilities in Shanghai have eased the requirement for entering outpatient clinics from a negative nucleic acid report in the previous 48 hours to 72 hours.
  19:34 UTC+8, 2022-06-22

Hospitals and medical facilities in Shanghai have eased the requirement for entering outpatient clinics from a negative nucleic acid report in the previous 48 hours to 72 hours. In the absence of a valid negative test report, a negative result from an on-site antigen self-test is also okay.

Previously, a negative nucleic acid report in the previous 48 hours was a must.

Moreover, a green health code is still mandatory, hospital officials said.

However, the requirement of a negative report in the previous 24 hours remains in place for certain outpatient services where patients have to take off their face mask, such as dental care and lung function check.

In addition, the 24-hour negative report is compulsory for conducting hospitalization procedures.

The new measure is also being carried out at private and international medical facilities.

SinoUnited Health, a private medical facility, said on Wednesday that all its branches have adopted the new policy. At its New Bund clinic, the facility said a nucleic acid sampling report within 24 hours and an on-site antigen test are enough.

According to the Shanghai Health Commission, the new policy is in line with the current situation amid the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic and will further boost the recovery of proper medical service in the city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
