Shanghai's 12th Party congress set for weekend

  21:55 UTC+8, 2022-06-22       0
The Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China announced on Wednesday that it will hold the 12th Party congress in the city on June 25-27 at the World Expo Center.
The Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China announced on Wednesday that it will hold the 12th Party congress in the city on June 25-27 at the World Expo Center.

According to the committee, 810 representatives have been elected from 2.18 million Party members at grassroots Party organizations citywide.

They will hear and review a report from the 11th CPC Shanghai Committee, which summarizes its work in the past five years, sets guidelines and goals for the next five years as well as visions for 2035 and 2050, maps out key missions and plans for promoting the Party's development.

Zhuge Yujie, deputy Party secretary of Shanghai, said that a team led by Li Qiang, Shanghai Party Secretary, started drafting the report in August last year.

Twenty-three units were organized to undertake research on key issues in various areas while institutes and think tanks were invited to do a study on opportunities and challenges faced by Shanghai. They together worked out 41 reports. Opinions were selected from districts, government departments, enterprises and individuals, including grassroots Party members, non-Communist people and experts, to draw up the report.

He revealed that delegates to the congress will discuss and give suggestions on modification to come up with agreements on future development plans and goals for the Party committee and the city.

The congress will also review a work report of the 11th Shanghai Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The delegates will elect the 12th Shanghai CPC Committee, the 12th Shanghai Commission for Discipline Inspection and deputies to attend the 20th National Congress of the CPC later in Beijing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
