COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 confirmed local cases

All the nine patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported nine locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, nine imported cases and three imported asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

9 confirmed cases

All the patients tested positive during central quarantine.



No fatalities were reported.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Niger who arrived at the local airport on June 17 via France.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the local airport on June 18.

The fourth patient, a Chinese working in the United States, and the fifth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in the US, arrived at the local airport on June 19 on the same flight.

The sixth patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, the seventh patient, a Chinese working in Canada, and the eighth patient, a Chinese studying in Canada, arrived at the local airport on June 20 on the same flight.

The ninth patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 20.

All the patients have been sent to a designated hospital for treatment, while their 206 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on June 13 on the same flight.



The third case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 19.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 26 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and 36 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 22, of all the 58,133 local confirmed cases, 57,453 have been discharged upon recovery and 92 are still hospitalized, including one severe case and two critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,689 imported cases, 4,645 have been discharged upon recovery and 44 are still hospitalized.