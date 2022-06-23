Internet taxi drivers held for forging PCR test results

Two Internet taxi drivers have been punished for forging PCR test results, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

Ti Gong

One, a 38-year-old woman surnamed Liang, twice used computer software to modify the dates of her PCR test results to avoid taking tests more frequently as required by her company, police said.

The other, a 31-year-old man surnamed Xia, asked Liang to do the same for him twice after learning what she had done.

Liang and Xia were caught by Pudong and Jiading police respectively and both tested negative.

The two were given an administrative detention for forging official documents.

