News / Metro

Online sales of bogus Nintendo accessories referred to police

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:52 UTC+8, 2022-06-23       0
Officials allege Minhang company sold US$52,220 worth of fake game console items bearing the trademark "NINTENDO SWITCH."
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:52 UTC+8, 2022-06-23       0
Online sales of bogus Nintendo accessories referred to police
Ti Gong

A market regulator checks for bogus Nintendo game console accessories.

Police have been called in to investigate a Shanghai company found allegedly selling bogus Nintendo products with an online value totaling over 350,000 yuan (US$52,220), the city's market watchdog revealed.

Officials investigating the operation premises of Shanghai Hengyuan Co Ltd in Minhang District found 1,559 pieces of bogus game console accessories bearing the trademark "NINTENDO SWITCH," the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said Wednesday.

These accessories had a product value of 451,197 yuan.

Fake "NINTENDO SWITCH" game console accessories allegedly sold through the company's online platform have already generated sales worth 357,392 yuan in total.

The case is under investigation based on China's trademark law, according to the administration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Minhang
Nintendo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     