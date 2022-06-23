Online sales of bogus Nintendo accessories referred to police

Ti Gong

Police have been called in to investigate a Shanghai company found allegedly selling bogus Nintendo products with an online value totaling over 350,000 yuan (US$52,220), the city's market watchdog revealed.

Officials investigating the operation premises of Shanghai Hengyuan Co Ltd in Minhang District found 1,559 pieces of bogus game console accessories bearing the trademark "NINTENDO SWITCH," the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said Wednesday.

These accessories had a product value of 451,197 yuan.

Fake "NINTENDO SWITCH" game console accessories allegedly sold through the company's online platform have already generated sales worth 357,392 yuan in total.



The case is under investigation based on China's trademark law, according to the administration.