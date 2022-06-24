Check out live broadcast of CPC Shanghai congress' opening ceremony

Report by the Party secretary on the city's achievements of the past five years and goals for the next five can be viewed on most major media channels.

People interested in the achievements of Shanghai in the past five years and its goals for the next five should keep a close eye on the 12th Shanghai Congress of the Communist Party of China that kicks off tomorrow.

All the details will be listed in a report delivered by the secretary of the 11th CPC Shanghai Committee at the opening ceremony of the event that takes place once every five years.

The ceremony will be live broadcast by Shanghai Radio and Television Station's 990 KHZ and 93.4 MHZ FM channels, Dragon TV, News Channel and Knews, as well as eastday.com, from 8:58am. The Weibo account of Shanghaifabu and Shanghai Observer will track the event with texts and photos.

A total of 810 representatives have been elected from 2.18 million Party members in grassroots Party organizations citywide to attend the congress. They will review the report and give suggestions on modification.

The congress will also review a work report of the 11th Shanghai Commission for Discipline Inspection.

During the congress, the delegates will elect the 12th Shanghai CPC Committee, the 12th Shanghai Commission for Discipline Inspection and deputies to attend the 20th National Congress of the CPC later in Beijing.