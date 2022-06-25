COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections

The city reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, five imported cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Friday.

The city reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, five imported cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

No new fatalities were reported.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is an Israeli who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on June 17 via France.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Finland who arrived in another province on June 20. The patient arrived at the local airport on June 21.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese working in Panama who arrived at the local airport on June 22 via the Netherlands.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 23.

All the patients have been sent to a designated hospital for treatment, while their 42 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese traveling in France who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on June 21.

The second case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 22.

The third case is a Chinese working in Tanzania who arrived at the local airport on June 22 via the Netherlands.

The fourth case, a Chinese studying in the US, and the fifth case, a Chinese working in the US, arrived at the local airport on June 23.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 102 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 13 confirmed patients and 47 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 24, of all the 58,135 local confirmed cases, 57,473 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized, including one severe case and two critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,697 imported cases, 4,650 have been discharged upon recovery and 47 are still hospitalized.