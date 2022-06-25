News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:26 UTC+8, 2022-06-25       0
The city reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, five imported cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Friday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:26 UTC+8, 2022-06-25       0

The city reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, five imported cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

No new fatalities were reported.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is an Israeli who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on June 17 via France.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Finland who arrived in another province on June 20. The patient arrived at the local airport on June 21.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese working in Panama who arrived at the local airport on June 22 via the Netherlands.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 23.

All the patients have been sent to a designated hospital for treatment, while their 42 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese traveling in France who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on June 21.

The second case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 22.

The third case is a Chinese working in Tanzania who arrived at the local airport on June 22 via the Netherlands.

The fourth case, a Chinese studying in the US, and the fifth case, a Chinese working in the US, arrived at the local airport on June 23.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 102 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 13 confirmed patients and 47 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 24, of all the 58,135 local confirmed cases, 57,473 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized, including one severe case and two critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,697 imported cases, 4,650 have been discharged upon recovery and 47 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     