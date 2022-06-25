News / Metro

Pay attention to underlying health issues post-lockdown

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:42 UTC+8, 2022-06-25       0
Local medical experts have urged people with underlying diseases who have been unable to visit a hospital during lockdown to book a check-up and consultation.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:42 UTC+8, 2022-06-25       0

Local medical experts have urged people with underlying diseases or symptoms of sickness who have been unable to visit a hospital during lockdown to book a check-up and consultation.

The Shanghai Cancer Center said on June 10 it had received a 58-year-old woman with suspected ovarian cancer.

However, doctors found that she had suffered an intestinal perforation after checking a CT image. Emergency surgery was carried out that night.

Doctors also removed the ovarian cancer.

Pay attention to underlying health issues post-lockdown
Ti Gong

Doctors from Shanghai Cancer Center in surgery.

In addition to cancer patients, hospitals said they had received a rising number of patients with cardiovascular diseases over the past three weeks after Shanghai lifted the lockdown.

"I have received a two-fold number of patients with problems like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease so far this month," said Dr Li Nan from Shanghai DeltaHealth Hospital.

"Many patients are female. I am not surprised as females usually suffer heart disease 10 years later than male, and their symptoms are more difficult to be identified. Irregular life habits, poor emotions and lack of exercise during lockdown boosted the outbreak of their cardiovascular problems.

"In addition to giving medication, I also offer guidance on diet, nutrition, sports and suggest they receive a comprehensive check-up."

Women usually have untypical symptoms while suffering heart attacks, so their mortality is higher than males, according to experts. Early diagnosis, intervention and treatment are key to reduce the risk of heart attack and the risk of cardiac arrest.

Dr Chu Yanqian, an endocrinology expert from DeltaHealth, agreed.

"The lockdown brought many challenges," Chu said. "Sudden change of life habit, failure to visit doctors in time and not taking medicine, bad mood and even lack of medicines, all contributed to patients' sudden surge of blood pressure, blood sugar and blood fat."

They should go to their doctors for checks and consultation, and ensure proper drug use.

"For people, who haven't been confirmed with disease during lockdown but are having symptoms like shortness of breath, nausea and chest distress, they should visit hospital in time," Chu said.

"Women during menopause must monitor their hormonal level and cardiovascular health."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     