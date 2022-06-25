Crossing the Yangtze River to the deep blue: building world's biggest port from scratch

The Phase IV automated terminal of Shanghai Yangshan Deep-water Port officially opened on December 10, 2017.



Gu Zhihua and his colleagues were in tears when they witnessed the smooth lifting of the first container.

The remote lifting of the first container was operated by Huang Hua. He was frustrated back in 2016 when he found that more than a decade of experience in traditional terminals could not be put into use at the beginning of the terminal's construction.

They jokingly call themselves "islanders" and Yangshan Port has witnessed their efforts and hard work. They started all over again countless times just to realize a common dream that has never changed from the beginning to the end.