Construction projects in full swing again as pandemic wanes

A new batch of key construction projects have been launched in Shanghai as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, with strict pandemic and heatstroke prevention measures in place.

The 16 projects, with total investment of about 31.6 billion yuan (US$4.7 billion), include new highways, rental houses, tourism, greenery, drainage and wetland projects.

An expressway is being built to better connect the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Qingpu District with the Hongqiao transport hub.

In another project, the ecological system of a wetland, covering 1.7 square kilometers at the Dishui Lake in Pudong's Lingang, is being restored, featuring a smart water-control system.

Modern residential highrises are rising from revamped old residential compounds on Wan'an Road in Hongkou District. The project is part of the government's efforts to accelerate the renovation of dilapidated neighborhoods after the COVID-19 resurgence.

Meanwhile, digging has begun at the Yangshupu Port in Yangpu District for the Beiheng Passage, a new east-west Shanghai thoroughfare which will be fully completed and open by the end of 2023.

The concrete foundation of a new expressway to the Pudong International Airport has been completed. The new road is beneath the current highway to the terminal buildings of the airport.

All construction works were suspended across the city after it imposed pandemic lockdown at the end of March to fight the COVID-19 resurgence.

Constructions workers at key and large projects must have a 48-hour negative PCR test report, a green health code and take a rapid on-site antigen self-test before entering. They must be put under closed-loop management.



The construction companies have prepared daily necessities such as fruits and medical supplies to prevent sunstroke.

The outdoor working hours have also been strictly limited in the hot weather, according to the No. 1 East China company of the state-owned China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp.