COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections reported

The city reported no local infections, three imported cases and six imported asymptomatic infections on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

No new fatalities were reported.

Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 24 via France.



The second case is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 24.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 25.

All patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while their 42 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 18 via Hong Kong SAR.



The second case is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on June 20.

The third case is a Chinese working in Morocco who arrived at the local airport on June 24 via France.

The fourth case is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 25.

The fifth and sixth cases are both Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 26.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 79 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, seven confirmed patients and 26 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 26, of all the 58,137 local confirmed cases, 57,504 have been discharged upon recovery and 45 are still hospitalized, including one severe case. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,710 imported cases, 4,665 have been discharged upon recovery and 45 are still hospitalized.