News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections reported

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:52 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0
Three imported cases and six imported asymptomatic infections were reported on Monday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:52 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0

The city reported no local infections, three imported cases and six imported asymptomatic infections on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

No new fatalities were reported.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections reported
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 24 via France.

The second case is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 24.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 25.

All patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while their 42 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 18 via Hong Kong SAR.

The second case is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on June 20.

The third case is a Chinese working in Morocco who arrived at the local airport on June 24 via France.

The fourth case is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 25.

The fifth and sixth cases are both Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 26.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 79 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, seven confirmed patients and 26 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 26, of all the 58,137 local confirmed cases, 57,504 have been discharged upon recovery and 45 are still hospitalized, including one severe case. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,710 imported cases, 4,665 have been discharged upon recovery and 45 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections reported
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     