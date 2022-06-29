COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local patients

One imported case and three imported asymptomatic infections were reported on Tuesday.

The city reported no local infections, one imported case and three imported asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

No new fatalities were reported.

Imported case

The case is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 24.



The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in Argentine who arrived at the local airport on June 23 via Germany.



The second and third cases are Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 25.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 18 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 23 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 28, of all the 58,137 local confirmed cases, 57,506 have been discharged upon recovery and 43 are still hospitalized, including one severe case. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,711 imported cases, 4,669 have been discharged upon recovery and 42 are still hospitalized.