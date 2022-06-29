A city for the people: Suzhou Creek becoming my back garden

The 42-kilometer waterfront of Suzhou Creek within the city's central area has been fully completed and opened to the public.

Zhao Kai, 76, has been living in the Embankment Building on the bank of Suzhou Creek for more than 40 years.

In the early 1980s, he moved into this building, which was one of the few with elevators in Shanghai. But at that time, Suzhou Creek was dirty and smelly, and the river banks on both sides were noisy.

Since the 1990s, the city government has been improving the environment of the creek. Especially in the past five years, Suzhou Creek has been integrated into the overall planning and development of the Huangpu River. The 42-kilometer waterfront of Suzhou Creek within the city's central area has been fully completed and opened to the public.

Suzhou Creek, once a smelly place, has now become a real "back garden" for people to enjoy.