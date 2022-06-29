News / Metro

A city for the people: Suzhou Creek becoming my back garden

SHINE
  18:02 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0
The 42-kilometer waterfront of Suzhou Creek within the city's central area has been fully completed and opened to the public.
SHINE
  18:02 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0

Provided by Jiefang Daily.

Zhao Kai, 76, has been living in the Embankment Building on the bank of Suzhou Creek for more than 40 years.

In the early 1980s, he moved into this building, which was one of the few with elevators in Shanghai. But at that time, Suzhou Creek was dirty and smelly, and the river banks on both sides were noisy.

Since the 1990s, the city government has been improving the environment of the creek. Especially in the past five years, Suzhou Creek has been integrated into the overall planning and development of the Huangpu River. The 42-kilometer waterfront of Suzhou Creek within the city's central area has been fully completed and opened to the public.

Suzhou Creek, once a smelly place, has now become a real "back garden" for people to enjoy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Huangpu
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     