News / Metro

Things you need to know if you plan a vacation at Shanghai Disneyland

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:16 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0
Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland Resort went on sale today, with the theme park set to formally open on Thursday. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase every day.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:16 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0
Things you need to know if you plan a vacation at Shanghai Disneyland
Ti Gong

Shanghai Disneyland is ready to welcome guests back to the park.

Shanghai Disneyland Resort said tickets are available on a 30-day basis.

The theme park will reopen tomorrow. Tickets can be bought on the resort's official website, app, WeChat account, reservation center, and official travel partners' channels. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase every day.

Guests are recommended to purchase a date-validated admission ticket prior to their arrival as onsite ticket booths will continue to remain closed.

Things you need to know if you plan a vacation at Shanghai Disneyland
Ti Gong

Duffy and his friends will be palling around Mickey Avenue to welcome visitors as they enter the park.

Annual Pass holders are required to make reservations for their visits. It can be done from 1pm daily with a 30-day reservation calendar.

Up to three reservations can be held by each Pass holder within the 30-day window. The validity period of an effective Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass will continue to be extended.

Things you need to know if you plan a vacation at Shanghai Disneyland
Ti Gong

More Disney characters will line up.

In addition, the resort is offering a variety of ticket and staycation packages, such as the Disney Dream Day Package, which includes a one-day ticket plus Disney Premier Access in bundles of either three or six different attractions.

Guests planning a multi-day visit or a family vacation can book a Disney Magic Vacation package. It includes a one-night stay for two guests at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, two standard single-day Shanghai Disneyland tickets, breakfast for two at the hotel, and special room decorations. They will also receive either a one-day Disney PhotoPass or a Disney birthday cake.

Things you need to know if you plan a vacation at Shanghai Disneyland
Ti Gong

New products on the shelf.

Things you need to know if you plan a vacation at Shanghai Disneyland
Ti Gong

Fancy beverage and food offerings

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Shanghai Disney
Disney
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     