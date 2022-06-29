Things you need to know if you plan a vacation at Shanghai Disneyland

Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland Resort went on sale today, with the theme park set to formally open on Thursday. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase every day.

Shanghai Disneyland Resort said tickets are available on a 30-day basis.



The theme park will reopen tomorrow. Tickets can be bought on the resort's official website, app, WeChat account, reservation center, and official travel partners' channels. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase every day.

Guests are recommended to purchase a date-validated admission ticket prior to their arrival as onsite ticket booths will continue to remain closed.

Annual Pass holders are required to make reservations for their visits. It can be done from 1pm daily with a 30-day reservation calendar.



Up to three reservations can be held by each Pass holder within the 30-day window. The validity period of an effective Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass will continue to be extended.

In addition, the resort is offering a variety of ticket and staycation packages, such as the Disney Dream Day Package, which includes a one-day ticket plus Disney Premier Access in bundles of either three or six different attractions.



Guests planning a multi-day visit or a family vacation can book a Disney Magic Vacation package. It includes a one-night stay for two guests at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, two standard single-day Shanghai Disneyland tickets, breakfast for two at the hotel, and special room decorations. They will also receive either a one-day Disney PhotoPass or a Disney birthday cake.

