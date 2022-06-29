Shanghai cuts quarantine period for inbound travelers

Shanghai will implement the requirements of the nation's ninth edition of COVID-19 control protocol from 12am on Thursday.

Shanghai will start cutting the isolation length for inbound travelers from 12am on Thursday, the city's epidemic prevention and control leading group announced Wednesday.

This is an obvious length cut compared with 14 days of medical observation in isolation at designated sites plus seven days of health monitoring at home stipulated previously.

For inbound travelers whose destination is other cities in the Yangtze River Delta, they will be transferred to other cities under closed-loop management.



People who have been to high-risk areas within the past 7 days will have 7-day centralized quarantine after arriving in Shanghai, while those who have travelled to medium-risk areas will have 7-day home quarantine.

Those who have been to low-risk areas within the past 7 days are required to get two nucleic acid tests in 3 days and do self health monitoring.