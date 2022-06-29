News / Metro

Shanghai to gradually reopen cinemas from July 8

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  22:33 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0
Shanghai will reopen local cinemas on July 8, following a more than two-month closure due to the citywide COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, which was lifted on June 1.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  22:33 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0

The city will reopen cinemas on July 8, the Shanghai Film Bureau announced on Wednesday. Cinemas and other entertainment venues have been shut since the city imposed a COVID-19 pandemic lockdown at the end of March.

Viewers who acquire tickets from online venues will have to provide negative result for nucleic acid test taken within 72 hours prior to entering any cinema. Also, the 24-hour polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test certificate, if the result has yet to come out, cannot be used to enter movie theaters.

Viewers have to scan the venue code and have their temperatures taken upon entering. Cinemas won't accept viewers who do not wear facial masks and whose temperature is 37.3 degrees Celsius and above.

For those who cannot scan the venue code or have problem accessing the code, physical Suishenma copies and viewer' ID card can also be used for entry.

Cinemas will not provide food and drinks temporarily, while eating and drinking is prohibited inside theaters.

After thorough research, favorable policies and subsidies will be provided to facilitate the recovery of the film industry, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the bureau said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     